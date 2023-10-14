“We are horrified by the idea of ​​adding one million Palestinians to the 423,000 people who have already been driven from their homes due to the violence that occurred last week,” Paula Gaviria Bettencourt said in a statement.

She added, “It is unbelievable that more than half of Gaza’s population can pass through an active war zone without devastating humanitarian consequences, especially as they are deprived of basic goods and services,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Bettencourt recalled that “forced population displacement constitutes a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian legislation.”

The UN rapporteur called on Israel to withdraw the invitation.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations special rapporteurs are independent volunteers who have a mandate from the Human Rights Council. They do not speak on behalf of the United Nations, but rather inform it of their conclusions.

Thousands of Palestinians fled from Gaza City on Friday towards the south of the Strip after warnings issued by the Israeli army to evacuate their homes, suggesting that it was preparing for a ground operation in response to the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel.

UN calls to cancel evacuation orders

The United Nations strongly called on Israel to cancel its orders for more than a million people living in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate their homes and head south, to avoid what could turn what is already a tragedy into a catastrophic situation.

The United Nations and other organizations warned of a catastrophe if such a large number of people were forced to flee, and said that the siege should be lifted to allow aid to enter.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday, “We need immediate humanitarian access to all parts of Gaza, so that we can deliver fuel, food and water to everyone who needs it. Even wars have rules.”

For his part, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that it is impossible for the residents of Gaza to respond to Israel’s orders to move south without “devastating humanitarian consequences,” which prompted Israel to criticize him, saying that the United Nations should condemn Hamas and support Israel’s right to self-defense.

“The noose is tightening on the civilian population in Gaza. How are 1.1 million people supposed to move across a densely populated war zone in less than 24 hours,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths wrote on social media.

The World Health Organization also called on Israel to cancel its orders. The organization considered that the mass evacuation “would represent a disaster for patients, health workers and other civilians who will remain in the area or be stuck during the mass exodus.”

Borrell: Israel’s call to evacuate Gaza residents “absolutely impossible”

For his part, European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Israel’s call to evacuate more than a million Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip within one day is “absolutely impossible to implement.”

“I say, as a representative of the official position of the European Union, that it is absolutely impossible to implement (the evacuation operation),” Borrell said during a press conference in Beijing on the last day of his visit to China.

He added, “Imagining the possibility of transporting a million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only constitute a humanitarian crisis.”

The Gazans are staying

Although tens of thousands of Palestinians headed south from northern Gaza following the Israeli order, according to the United Nations, which said more than 400,000 Palestinians were internally displaced by hostilities before that directive, many others said they would stay.

“It is better to die than to leave,” Muhammad (20 years old) said outside a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike near central Gaza.

Mosques broadcast the message: “Hold on to your homes, hold on to your land.”