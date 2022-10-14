UN: rape is part of the “military strategy” of Russian forces in Ukraine

A “deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims”. According to the United Nations, the rape and sexual violence committed by Russian forces in Ukraine are part of a “military strategy”. This was underlined by the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflicts, Pramila Patten, who accused the Moscow forces of employing “a deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims”. “All the indications are there,” she said in an interview with AFP, when asked if rape is used as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

The United Nations has verified “more than 100 cases” of rape or sexual assault in Ukraine since Russia invaded last February, Patten said, referring to a report. published by the UN in recent weeks. This “confirmed the crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces,” added the Mauritian diplomat.

“When women are held for days and raped, when you start raping boys and men, when you see a series of genital mutilation, when you hear women testify of Russian soldiers with Viagra, it is clearly a military strategy,” Patten said. recalling that, according to the testimonies collected, the age of the victims of sexual violence “varies from four to 82 years”. “When victims report what was said during the rapes, it is clearly a deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims,” ​​he pointed out.

According to the special representative of the UN secretary general, the reported cases “are just the tip of the iceberg”. “It is very difficult to have reliable statistics during an ongoing conflict and the numbers will never reflect reality, because sexual violence is a silent crime,” Patten said.