According to a report by the Organization, the Russian armed forces carried out 480 attacks on Ukrainian schools and hospitals.

The secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, added Russia’s armed forces to the global list of criminals on Thursday (June 22, 2023), for the deaths of 136 children in Ukraine in 2022. are from Reuters.

According to the UN Security Council report, Russian military troops maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals, in addition to using 91 children as human shields. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

The UN also found that the Ukrainian armed forces killed 80 children and carried out 212 attacks on schools and hospitals. However, Ukraine did not enter the global list of offenders.

The statement written by Virginia Gamba, Guterres’ special representative, says he was “shocked” with the number of crimes committed against children in both countries.

In May, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian officer Lvova-Belova. They are accused of illegally deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

Moscow claims the warrants were void, claiming the program was a humanitarian campaign by the Russian capital to protect orphaned Ukrainian children who were stranded in the war zone.