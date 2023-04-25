“Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in practice even if it is not legally consensual.”

That’s what one says march report released by the United Nations. In the simplest terms, the UN is saying that minors can consent to sex and that this is a human right.

This tweet from Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts gets even more to the point. [The Daily Signal é a organização de notícias multimídia da Heritage.]

[“Quando dizemos que eles estão vindo atrás de seus filhos, não estamos brincando”, afirma num tuíte, que continua: “ONU diz que menores podem consentir em sexo. ‘A conduta sexual envolvendo pessoas abaixo da idade mínima prescrita domesticamente como idade mínima de consentimento ao sexo pode ser consensual na prática, mesmo que não o seja legalmente’— diz ONU.”]

A really disgusting thing.

The ugly square gray UN building beside the East River in New York City — construction began in 1949 — looks like a relic of a bygone era.

The United Nations used to be at the forefront of the progressive imagination. In old movies, the UN was treated like a place where serious things happened. If aliens invaded Earth, the UN would come up with a plan to save us!

Some older progressives cling to this fantasy, but for the most part, the UN has just merged with the vast array of non-governmental and non-profit organizations that impose leftist social values ​​on various peoples, while turning a blind eye to dictators and real tyranny.

Generations of failures to prevent war, the inclusion of Authoritarian regimes at the UN Human Rights Council and several other follies turned the UN into the joke it always was.

This does not mean that the United Nations still does not do things genuinely terrible and demonstrate how terrible world governance would be under this rogue organization. Fighting, wasting time, and generally being ignored might be the best aspects of today’s UN.

“Principle 16” in the global body’s March report, released for International Women’s Day, lays the groundwork for what the UN considers “consensual sexual conduct”. It says:

“Criminal law enforcement must reflect the rights and ability of persons under 18 to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters that concern them. In accordance with their evolutionary capabilities and progressive autonomy, minors under 18 years of age must participate in decisions that concern them, taking into account their age, maturity and best interests, and with special attention to guarantees of non-discrimination”.

Sorry I have to say this. OK, groomer. [Groomer é um termo frequentemente utilizado para se referir a adultos em posição de autoridade que tentam aliciar crianças.]

While it does not openly state that it is the human right of adults to have sex with minors, the UN report suggests that a law preventing such a relationship is a violation of a child’s right to have sex with whomever she chooses.

“The UN report echoes the thinking of groups like the North American Man-Boy Love Association, which condone pedophilia and work to abolish age of consent laws,” wrote Adam Kredo in the Washington Free Beacon. “Although the report does not go so far as to call for the legalization of sex with minors, it does assert that minors under 18 have the mental capacity to voluntarily have sex with older individuals.”

The report is particularly disturbing given that the UN has been embroiled in several scandals involving child sex networks in recent years. In 2017, the Associated Press reported such scandals in Haiti.

“The men who came from far away and spoke a strange language offered the Haitian children cookies and other snacks. Sometimes they would give them a few dollars,” the AP reported. “But the price was high: Sri Lankan peacekeepers wanted sex with girls and boys as young as 12.”

It gets worse:

An Associated Press investigation into UN missions over the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world — signaling that the crisis is far greater than previously known. . More than 300 of the allegations involved children, according to the AP, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.

Is the United Nations now trying to justify the behavior of its people?

The UN report includes other worrying aspects in addition to the implications for children. He suggests that criminalizing any sexual activity is a violation of human rights. In a preview of the report, the UN regrets that “more than 150 countries criminalize some aspect of sex work”.

Oh no!

Nothing says “progress” and women’s defense more than massively increasing and decriminalizing prostitution. Human rights leaders at the UN are extremely excited about how these sex work decriminalization initiatives can destroy patriarchy.

“Today is an opportunity for all of us to think about male-dominated power and systems,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk following the release of the report on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Yes, maybe we should.

remember that the United States currently pays 22% of the UN budgetthanks in large part to US President Joe Biden’s funding increases.

Instead of international peace, global organization has provided a megaphone for tyrants; absorbed endless taxpayer dollars and swept serious scandals under the rug, while promoting genuinely terrible values ​​around the world.

The pretense of the UN to inaugurate a brotherhood among men is over. Instead, she is dedicated to helping adults exploit children under the guise of “human rights”.

Jarrett Stepman is a columnist for The Daily Signal. He is also the author of the book “The War on History: The Conspiracy to Rewrite America’s Past” [A Guerra contra a História: A Conspiração para Reescrever o Passado dos EUA].

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in English.