UN | President Stubb participates in the UN General Assembly – gives Finland’s national speech

UN|The President of the Republic Alexander Stubb will also participate in the reception hosted by, among others, the President of the United States Joe Biden and his spouse Jill Biden.

Republic president Alexander Stubb leads the Finnish delegation during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York from the 22nd to the 26th. September, tells office of the president.

Stubb will give Finland’s national speech at the general assembly on Wednesday, September 25. In addition, he will speak at the UN Future Summit.

The president also participates, among others, the president of the United States Joe Biden and this spouse Jill Biden for the reception hosted and the lunch discussion on geopolitics organized by the World Economic Forum.

In addition, the president’s program includes several bilateral meetings.

Stubbs travels to New York with his spouse By Suzanne Innes-Stubb with. Innes-Stubb will speak at a conference focused on securing children’s future.

The Finnish delegation also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (cook)Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) and the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (chef).