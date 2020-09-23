UN | President Niinistö will address the UN General Assembly – HS will show the speech live at around 6.30 pm

Due to the coronavirus, the high-level week of the General Assembly is organized mainly virtually.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö will give Finland’s national speech at the 75th UN General Assembly today, Wednesday.

HS will show the speech and the subsequent press conference live around 6:30 p.m.

Normally, a high-level week of the UN General Assembly is held in New York, at UN headquarters. This year, however, the event will be held virtually virtually due to the corona pandemic. The topic of general discussion is the commitment to multilateral cooperation and global cooperation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

High Level Week also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the UN. Niinistö will give speeches on several occasions. He already spoke at a ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary on Monday. On Thursday, Niinistö will also speak at the 25th anniversary meeting of the Beijing Declaration of Women’s Rights. The aim of the meeting is to promote the rights of women and girls.

President Niinistö will chair the Finnish delegation to the UN General Assembly. The delegation also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.