In the new episodes of “Un Posto al Sole” from 20 to 24 December on Rai 3, from 20.40 to 21.10 approximately, a new character will enter. This is Virginia, Riccardo’s ex-wife. How will Rossella react? What secret is Doctor Crovi hiding? Virginia is played by Desirée Noferini, Lisa Conterno / Ada Manetti of “Il Paradiso delle Signore”.

In the next installments of “Un Posto al Sole” from 20 to 24 December Riccardo and Rossella they go in South Tyrol.

Silvia’s daughter and doctor Crovi they will grant themselves a small trip to Bolzano, among the Christmas markets, at the proposal of the same Riccardo.

But the doctor did not take into account an unexpected event.

In fact, just when the two seemed to have put aside the problems left in Naples for a moment, they will meet, without expecting it, theex-wife of Crovi, Virginia.

Perhaps Riccardo did not tell the whole truth a Rossella? How will the little Graziani?

Virginia is played by the actress Desirée Noferini.

She is the latest addition to the soap cast “A Place in the Sun” that we will see in the episodes of end of 2021.

Virginia of Un Posto al Sole: Desireé Noferini

Desireé Noferini was born on 3 April 1987 in Bagno a Ripoli, a town in the province of Florence, from an Italian father and a half Italian and half Ethiopian mother.

In 2005, elected Miss Tuscany, participates in the national final of the beauty contest Miss Italy entering the top twenty and winning the national title of Miss Sasch and Miss Telefonino 3.

After graduating from the art institute, she attended several acting courses.

He participated in the TV series “Seafarers 2”, on Rai 1, to the film “A girl’s game” directed by Matteo Rovere.

She was the protagonist of an episode of “Don Matteo 6” and a de “Inspector Coliandro” in the third season.

After having made several films for cinema and TV, she was one of the protagonists of the fiction Mediaset “Sacrifice of love”.

It played a role in it “The trade carousel”, episode of the series “Inspector Montalbano”.

In 2019 she joined the cast of “The Ladies’ Paradise “ taking on the role of Lisa Conterno / Ada Manetti.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.