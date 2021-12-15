Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of December 15, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Patrizio has informed his parents that he intends to go and live with Clara and little Federico. Ornella and Raffaele are not happy. Clara feels insecure about their story.

Silvia and Michele they broke up. There Graziani he decided to live his story with Giancarlo.

Rossella, in crisis due to the separation of his parents, he does not forgive his mother and wants to go and live with his father.

However Savianiunexpectedly, he receives a job offer that could take him out of Naples, to the north.

In the family Bruni-Giordano the machine of preparations for Christmas has started.

Patrician was convinced that he and Clara, together with family members, they would spend December 25 together.

But the Curcio she was uncertain and preferred to take time.

Patrician can no longer stand the constant interference of Alberto Palladini towards Clara.

Giordano junior he plans to move in with Clara and the little one Federico.

Patrician, therefore, he communicated his plans to his parents, Raffaele and Ornella.

The goalkeeper of Palladini Palace and the doctor don’t seem convinced at all, quite the contrary.

The disagreements between the chef of Caffè Vulcano and his family increase the insecurities of Clara.

Perhaps a glimmer of hope opens up for Clear.

The girl confessed to Nuncio of causing the death of her father since she was driving and was distracted by her cell phone.

Franco and Nunzio they are close to her and give advice on how to move and what to do with the investigators.

Things, however, suddenly seem to be getting better for Clear.

There Petrone, after so much torment and a great sense of guilt, he can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Nunciomeanwhile, he makes a decision that Franco he did not expect.

Cammarota he will accept the offer he made to him Roberto Ferri at the Shipyards?

How will he react Woods?

Plan B of Vittorio to get away from oneself Hope. Will the speaker make it?

