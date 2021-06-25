Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of 25 June 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the soap on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? The inhabitants of Palazzo Palladini are tired of the “aerial war” between Raffaele and Renato. Jimmy and Bianca decide to intervene and make the drone and water rifle disappear.

Philip everyone worries after being seized by a sudden illness.

The precarious health conditions of Sartori they return to shake the serenity of his family and see him forced to make a difficult decision.

Between Samuel and Hope things seem to be looking for the best.

Just when the niece of Mariella it will seem to melt towards Samuel, the return of Vittorio at Palazzo Palladini it could change the cards on the table.

Vittorio, for its part, tries to escape from Hope so as not to risk getting caught up in a new relationship.

Meanwhile, with the help of Michele, Del Bue junior works on travel reportage.

There Graziani, in the end, flattered by an invitation from Giancarlo, accepted the proposal of his suitor.

The two take a tender stroll. Without being seen by the two, Guido he witnesses a scene that leaves him stunned.

Guido discuss with Mariella on what was discovered compared to her cousin Silvia.

The “air war” between Renato and Raffaele begins to exasperate the other condominiums.

Poggi and Giordano they face a nasty surprise.

Jimmy and Bianca meddle in the clash between Renato and Raffaele in the hope of putting an end to their absurd feud: while one of the two children steals the drone of Renato, the other secretly takes Raffaele’s water rifle.

Patrizio and Clara they begin their secret story.

The two, this time, seem ready for a more serious relationship despite the presence of Alberto in the girl’s life you continue to be a problem.

Palladini, frustrated by the lack of a job and a home, has a hard fight with Roberto.

Roberto try to convince Marina to stay in Naples, insinuating her the doubt that only by staying there she will be happy.

There Giordano, however, it seems to have other intentions.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.