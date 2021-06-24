Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of June 24, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap on Rai 3 at 8.40 pm? After some hesitation, Silvia, flattered by Giancarlo’s court, accepts the latter’s invitation to take a walk. Without the two noticing it, Guido sees them by chance and is stunned.

A new proposal of Giancarlo puts even more in crisis Silvia.

There GrazianiFinally, flattered by an invitation from the suitor, she accepts and goes out with him for a walk.

Without being seen by the two, Guido he witnesses a scene that leaves him stunned.

Michele try to help Vittorio, who returned to Naples, to solve the problem created by the Of the Ox on the radio, with his breath on the neck of Chiara Petrone.

The “air war” between Renato and Raffaele begins to exasperate the other condominiums.

Poggi and Giordano they face a nasty surprise.

Philip everyone worries after being seized by a sudden illness.

The precarious health conditions of Sartori they return to shake the serenity of his family and see him forced to make a difficult decision.

Between Samuel and Hope things seem to be looking for the best.

Just when the niece of Mariella is about to melt towards Samuel, the return of Vittorio at Palazzo Palladini it could change the cards on the table.

Vittorio, for its part, tries to escape from Hope so as not to risk getting caught up in a new relationship.

Raffaele and Ornella they continue to worry about their son’s sentimental situation.

Patrizio and Clara they begin their secret story.

The two, this time, seem ready for a more serious relationship despite the presence of Alberto in the girl’s life you continue to be a problem.

Palladini, frustrated by the lack of a job and a home, has a hard fight with Roberto.

Roberto try to convince Marina to stay in Naples, insinuating her the doubt that only by staying there she will be happy.

There Giordano, however, it seems to have other intentions.

