Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of 24 December 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Rossella and Riccardo’s romantic stay in Bolzano is compromised by an unexpected female presence. This is Virginia, ex-wife of Dr. Crovi.

Viola and Diego they are worried about Raffaele.

There Bruni, Patrizio’s older sister from the mother, e Giordano junior, brother of Pat on the father’s side, they decide to talk to the young chef from Vulcano coffee.

Father and son had an argument following the decision of Clara to close the story with Patrician.

Determined not to attend the Christmas dinner with his family, Pat is left alone at Vulcano coffee and only a Christmas miracle it might make him change his mind.

Silvia and Otello I’m leaving for Indica.

TO Bolzano the atmosphere between Rossella and Riccardo at first it was very harmonious, but then it was spoiled by the presence of a mysterious woman.

The stay of the two in South Tyrol has aroused the interest of this figure, still unclear.

What does that woman want? Riccardo is hiding something from Graziani?

Meanwhile, also the father Michele he left Naples.

Saviani, in fact, he decided to accept the job offer in Milan and set off on a journey.

He is Silvia however, they greeted each other with affection and tenderness.

After learning of the separation between the two, Othello he rushed to Palazzo Palladini to be next to Teresa’s daughter, to whom he is very fond.

The former policeman Testa, however, was in danger of being a bit suffocating.

They came to the rescue of Silvia Guido and Renato.

On Christmas Eve, Otello and Silvia prepare to leave for Indica.

Clara he left Patrician, albeit sorry.

After the sincere and honest confrontation he had with Ornella, the young chef’s mother, la Curcio has decided to terminate the relationship.

Alberto he tried to take advantage of the situation and gain ground with her and the baby Federico.

Susanna finally passed the long-awaited and prepared examination in the judiciary.

There Picardi for this reason too he was able to count on the support and presence of Niko.

Nuncio he decided to go to work at Construction sites. But Franco he doesn’t seem too happy.

In a moment of nervousness, Roberto Ferri he vented the tension on Cammarota.

Lara tried to conquer Irons with an original and captivating proposal for Christmas.

With Hope leaving to return to the family, Vittorio continues in his alternate plan to get the girl away from him.

The possibility that she would fall in love with blurred Samuel, Del Bue junior tries to appear sticky and suffocating.

Guido and Mariella they are very perplexed by his behavior.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.