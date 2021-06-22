Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of June 23, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Despite the presence of Alberto who does not accept the separation from his partner and son, Clara and Patrizio have reunited and seem ready for a deeper relationship. Ornella and Raffaele are worried about their son.

Raffaele and Ornella they continue to worry about their son’s sentimental situation.

Patrizio and Clara this time they seem ready for a more serious relationship despite the presence of Alberto in the girl’s life you continue to be a problem.

Roberto insinuates doubt in Marina that only by staying in Naples you can be truly happy.

Lara come back from Irons and makes a very heartfelt appeal to him.

Read also: Un Posto al Sole, previews 23 November: Clara’s baby is born!

Determined to definitely download Lara, Roberto continues to hope to be able to hold back Marina in Naples.

There Giordano, however, it appears to have different intentions.

Between Samuel and Hope things seem to be looking for the best.

But a Palladini Palace come back Vittorio: this risks compromising the understanding between the assistant chef-singer and the granddaughter of Mariella, very attracted to the young man Of the Ox.

VittorioHowever, he doesn’t want to get caught up in a new relationship and avoids Hope.

Meantime, Del Bue junior is pressed by Chiara for a job he forgot to do. The help of Michele.

The precarious health conditions of Philip threaten the serenity of his family.

Sartori will have to make a difficult decision.

Silvia is flattered by an invitation from Giancarlo.

Her suitor offers her to go for a walk to relax a bit and there Graziani accept.

Without being seen by the two, Guido he witnesses a scene that leaves him stunned.

There “Air warfare” between Renato and Raffaele, between the drone of one and the water rifle of the other, he begins to exasperate the other condominiums.

You might be interested in: A Place in the Sun: who is Patrizio Rispo (Raffaele)? Age and private life

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.