Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of June 21, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Samuel and Speranza are tenderly approached. The girl seems intent on giving the young man a chance. But Vittorio returns to Naples, who the girl really likes.

Between Samuel and Hope things seem to be looking for the best.

But a Palladini Palace come back Vittorio: this risks compromising the understanding between the assistant chef-singer and the granddaughter of Mariella, very attracted to the young man Of the Ox.

Vittorio he doesn’t want to get caught up in a new relationship and avoids Hope.

Meantime Del Bue junior is pressed by Chiara for a job he forgot to do. However, you can count on the fundamental help of Michele.

Roberto insinuates doubt in Marina that only by staying in Naples you can be truly happy.

Lara come back from Irons and makes a very heartfelt appeal to him.

Patrizio and Clara they seem ready for a more serious relationship, even if the presence of Alberto in the girl’s life you continue to be a problem.

Raffaele and Ornella they continue to worry about their son’s sentimental situation.

The precarious health conditions of Philip threaten the serenity of his family.

Sartori will have to make a difficult decision.

The “air war” between Renato and Raffaele, between the drone of one and the water rifle of the other, he begins to exasperate the other condominiums.

The two brothers-in-law are about to receive a nasty surprise. Jimmy and Bianca they will prove more mature than they are.

Silvia is flattered by an invitation from Giancarlo.

Her suitor offers her to go for a walk to relax a bit and there Graziani accept.

Without being seen by the two, Guido he witnesses a scene that leaves him perplexed and shaken.

