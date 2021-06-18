Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of 18 June 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? After recovering from a drug overdose that injected Abbate, beside herself, Lara tries in every way to prove that she is on the side of Roberto, to whom she has declared her love.

Abbate discovered the ambiguity of Lara and he prepared to carry out an extreme gesture.

Roberto he sensed that his lover’s silence was suspicious.

Irons received the phone call from Ornella: Lara is in the hospital.

Abbate he injected her with an overdose of heroin and left her unconscious on a little-traveled street. But the dog Lucky, belonging to a passer-by who immediately raised the alarm, found it.

Lara awakens and finds Roberto next to her. The woman explains to him what happened and confides her love to him.

There Martinelli asks to Irons to hand over the computer with the blackmail evidence inside as soon as possible Menkov, but Marina he still can’t trust the woman.

Irons will try to change your mind Marina on behalf of Lara.

Despite the double game of Lara has been revealed by Marina, Lara it is actually more stubborn than it seems and does not give up and try to carry Roberto on his side.

Projected into a near future more in keeping with one’s desires and pride, Alberto he will experience moments of great tension at the Palazzo and will have to painfully deal with the disappointing reality of the facts.

Palladini can’t accept the end of the story with Clara and separation from the baby Federico.

Meanwhile, thanks to the help of Patrick, Clara she managed to do a job interview and get it.

Clara leaves Federico to Hope, while Alberto he is now at the end of his life.

After yet another confrontation with her ex, Clara comes to a new awareness.

The insane feud between Raffaele and the Renato’s drone is enriched with a new weapon that Giordano had sent to Palazzo Palladini. What is it about?

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.