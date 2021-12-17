Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of December 17, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Rossella does not want Michele to give up going to Milan to work so as not to sadden her. Meanwhile, Silvia’s daughter is surprised by Riccardo’s initiative.

After speaking with Silvia, who advised him to follow his wishes without thinking too much about others around him, Michele seems willing to refuse the job in Milan.

RossellaHowever, she realizes that she could be behind this choice.

Her father doesn’t want to make her feel bad. Rossella she is already having a hard time with her parents’ separation.

The hospital practitioner tries to persuade Saviani to accept the job offer in Milan, she too will receive a pleasant invitation from Riccardo.

What will the Dr. Crovi? Rossella will accept?

Nuncio he decided to accept the offer he made to him Roberto Ferri to the Shipyards and communicated it to Franco.

Clear confessed to Nuncio of causing the death of her father since she was driving and was distracted by her cell phone.

Franco and Nunzio they try to give her a hand. Senior Woods try to get her to talk to Niko.

But suddenly a witness appears who seems to free her Petrone from a heavy burden and ease his guilt.

Clara she was confronted with Ornella after the decision of Patrician to go and live with her and the baby Federico.

The prospect seems to create a lot of tensions. Alberto, Federico’s father, quarrel with Clara.

Parents of Patrizio, Ornella and Raffaele, they are not happy themselves and argue with their son.

The discontent of the house Bruni-Giordano they make the girl even more insecure, who is not as determined as she is Giordano junior.

A sincere and intense confrontation with Ornella will push Clara to reflect on his feelings for Patrician and to make a difficult decision.

Continue the strategy of Vittorio to push Hope to fall in love with Samuel, but the niece of Mariella she appears more and more baffled by his strange behavior.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 approximately on Rai 3.