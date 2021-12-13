Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of 13 December 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Silvia and Michele broke up. Rossella took it badly, blames her mother and wants to move in with Saviani. But the latter receives a job offer that could take him away from Naples.

Silvia and Michele they broke up. She is trying to live her story with Giancarlo.

The distance between Silvia and the daughter is more and more evident. There Graziani it suffers. Rossella he cannot forgive his mother for cheating Saviani.

Rossellamoreover, she is increasingly determined to move in with her father in a new house.

But there is an unexpected event that could mix up the cards: Michele receives a job offer that would take him away from Naples.

Rossella and Silvia they learn of the unexpected professional offer received by Saviani.

The two exes seem to be able to find a certain complicity, which angers Rossella.

The girl does not tolerate that climate of apparent normality.

Vittorio tried to teach Samuel how to conquer Hope.

The girl is more and more taken by Del Bue junior, while he would like to loosen his grip.

However, the announcer has decided to make sure to get away from him the granddaughter of Mariella trying to bring it back to the assistant chef of the Vulcano coffee, very taken by the girl.

After the disappointing seduction lessons with Samuel, Vittorio is ready to trigger Plan B. What will it consist of?

Franco cares about the future of Nuncio to the point of getting to the point of confrontation with the son, who is taken by his ex, Clear. In addition the boy receives an offer to the Yards from Roberto Ferri.

Thanks to the Christmas atmosphere and the advice of Chiara, Nunzio reconciles with Franco, but it will get him a promise.

More and more under pressure for the terrible secret linked to the night of the accident, Clear he can’t take it anymore and could reveal how things really went.

How will he react Cammarota when he learns of the terrible secret he carries inside Clear?

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.