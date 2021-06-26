Weekly previews “Un Posto al Sole”, episodes from 28 June to 2 July 2021. What will we see in the new episodes of the Neapolitan soap on Rai 3 at 8.40pm from Monday to Friday? Guido and Mariella try to bring Silvia and Michele back together, in vain. Meanwhile, Silvia feels guilty for having gone further with Giancarlo.

Guido and Mariella try the rapprochement between Michele to Silvia, but things may not go as hoped.

Philip he has to deal with the difficult decision about the delicate surgery he should undergo.

in the meantime Sartori try not to worry the people you care about the most, starting with Serena, pregnant, and Irene, but the fear that something could go wrong, seems to intimately grip the whole family.

Filippo and Serena they try to reassure Irene on the fate of his father.

Read also: A Place in the Sun: Silvia and Michele attacked

Mariella and Guido are increasingly aware of what marriage of Michele and Silvia both in danger, and the Graziani she already seems to regret having gone too far.

Marina continues to neglect his family to take care of construction sites and allow a Irons to be close to the child.

Alberto back to the office with Samuel to get the house back but, after further humiliation suffered by Barbara, will make an unexpected decision.

Animated by resentment and the need for money, Palladini asks to Niko to assist him in a daring judicial case.

An unexpected return – that of Rossella – seems to be able to restore a semblance of normality in the life of Silvia, now more and more upset by the presence of Giancarlo.

Eager to finally find the missing stickers to complete his album, Jimmy he lets himself be convinced by his friend Camillo to embark on a little adventure on the road.

Rossella prepares to take back his life. Silvia, divided between the family and Giancarlo, must make a difficult decision.

For Philip The moment of the delicate operation to which he must undergo is approaching, but first he will find a way to indulge in a little madness.

The father Roberto, Serena and Irene, in addition to the friends of the Palace, they make him feel all their affection.

Peace seems over for Jimmy and Camillo struggling with a small but fearful trick, Brenda.

You might be interested: Un Posto al Sole, previews today 1 February: new tensions between Michele and Silvia

Rossella will take his last university exam. Patrician he has to deal with the girl’s return.

While playing with Irene, Jimmy runs into again Brenda. Will he be able, this time, to stand up to her?

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.