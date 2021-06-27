Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episodes from 28 June to 2 July 2021. What will we see in the new episodes on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Filippo decided to have Volpicelli operated in Naples. Sartori does not want to stray too far from his family. Before the surgery, he decides to indulge in a particular “unscheduled” with Serena and Irene.

Philip he had to make a difficult decision: for his arteriovenous malformation of the head he will have an operation in Naples, from Professor Volpicelli.

Roberto he tries in every way to make him change his mind: he would like him to rely on some luminary in the United States.

Philip he knows very well that the operation is very delicate, but he does not want to get too far away from his family.

She is hospitalized to do the last exams before the surgery, but the idea of ​​not being able to see the little girl for a few days Irene leads him to do a little madness.

What’s up? It happens that Serena the husband finds himself at home!

Irene jumps for joy. THE Sartori they all enjoy a picnic together before he is forced to return to the hospital. And he pretends the greatest serenity, but within himself Philip he is very worried and tense.

What other stories will we see in the new episodes of “Un Posto al Sole” from 28 June to 2 July on Rai 3?

Mariella, with the help of Guido, try to bring them closer together Silvia to Michele, but the Graziani is increasingly taken by Giancarlo.

Alberto asks to Niko to assist him in a daring lawsuit.

Jimmy he wants to find the stickers to complete his album and is convinced by Camillo to go on a little adventure.

Rossella faces the last university exam and prepares to take back his life.

Marina is committed full time to the Shipyards to make sure that Irons stay close to Philip, but in doing so he neglects his private life.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.