Weekly previews “Un Posto al Sole”, episodes from 21 to 25 June 2021. What will we see in the new episodes on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Vittorio returns to Palazzo Palladini after his trip to Spain, just as Samuel and Speranza are getting closer. In the meantime, a job request for the young Del Bue arrives from the radio.

Roberto insinuates doubt in Marina that only by remaining a Naples she can be really happy.

Lara come back from Irons and makes a very heartfelt appeal to him. The relationships between Clara and Patrizio they get tighter and tighter.

Between Samuel and Hope meanwhile, things seem to be looking for the best.

But a Palladini Palace come back Vittorio: this risks compromising the understanding between the assistant chef-singer and the granddaughter of Mariella, very attracted to the young man Of the Ox.

Raffaele and Ornella continue to worry about their child’s sentimental situation, Patrizio and Clara this time they seem ready for a more serious relationship despite the presence of Alberto in the girl’s life continues to be a problem.

Determined to definitely download Lara, Roberto continues to hope to be able to hold back Marina in Naples, but she seems to have different intentions.

The precarious health conditions of Philip they return to shake the serenity of his family.

Sartori will have to make a difficult decision.

Determined to evade a Hope so as not to risk getting caught up in a new relationship, Vittorio is pressed by Chiara for a job he forgot to do. The help of Michele.

The “air war” between Renato and Raffaele, between the drone of one and the water rifle of the other, he begins to exasperate the other condominiums.

The two brothers-in-law are about to receive a nasty surprise. Jimmy and Bianca they will prove more mature than they are.

A new invitation from Giancarlo will send Silvia in crisis.

Guido confides in Mariella what he saw compared to Graziani, undecided on how to interpret that scene.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.