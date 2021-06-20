Weekly previews “Un Posto al Sole”, episodes from 21 to 25 June 2021. What will we see in the new episodes of the Neapolitan soap on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Silvia is flattered by Giancarlo’s attentions and, despite being torn, accepts his invitation. The two take a romantic walk. They don’t know that, by chance, Guido is around and sees them in tender attitudes. Del Bue is very perplexed and confides in Mariella.

Silvia is flattered by an invitation from Giancarlo.

Her suitor offers her to go for a walk to relax a bit and there Graziani accept.

Without being seen by the two, Guido he witnesses a scene that leaves him stunned.

By chance Of the Ox sees in the distance Silvia walking with a man who is not Michele.

Moreover, there is a certain confidence between the two.

He takes the hand of Silvia lovingly, and she lets him!

Perplexed, Guido tell everything to Mariella, which he remembers Giancarlo and of those afternoon cineforums during which she felt (not wrongly…) the third wheel.

Guido is Mariella they can’t sleep thinking about what happened. Above all, they are tormented by a question: they wonder if it is appropriate to “open your eyes” a Michele.

What they will do Del Bue and Altieri?

What other events will we see in the next episodes of “Un Posto al Sole” from 21 to 26 June?

Roberto insinuates doubt in Marina that only by staying in Naples you can be truly happy.

Lara come back from Irons and makes a very heartfelt appeal to him.

Between Samuel is Hope meanwhile, things seem to be looking for the best.

But he returns to Palazzo Palladini Vittorio: this risks compromising the understanding between the assistant chef-singer and the granddaughter of Mariella, very attracted to the young man Of the Ox.

Vittorio he doesn’t want to get caught up in a new relationship and avoids Hope.

In the meantime, however, Del Bue junior is pressed by Chiara for a job he forgot to do. The help of Michele.

Patrizio and Clara this time they seem ready for a more serious relationship despite the presence of Alberto in the girl’s life you continue to be a problem.

Raffaele and Ornella they continue to worry about their son’s sentimental situation.

Determined to definitely download Lara, Roberto continues to hope to be able to hold back Marina in Naples, but she seems to have different intentions.

The precarious health conditions of Philip they return to shake the serenity of his family. Sartori will have to make a difficult decision.

The “air war” between Renato and Raffaele, between the drone of one and the water rifle of the other, he begins to exasperate the other condominiums.

The two brothers-in-law are about to receive a nasty surprise. Jimmy and Bianca they will prove more mature than they are.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.