Weekly previews “Un Posto al Sole”, scheduled from 20 to 24 September 2021. What will we see in the new episodes of the Spanish soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Franco makes an unexpected decision. Together with Niko, Boschi starts investigations parallel to those of the police to unmask Susanna’s attacker.

Doctors decide to prolong the coma of Susanna.

Jimmy and Bianca they learn that grandfather Renato is among the suspects for the attack against Susi.

Franco makes an unexpected decision.

Michele he is completely absorbed in the release of his book, which facilitates the double life of Silvia.

I decided to exonerate Renato, Franco and Niko they will decide to initiate investigations parallel to those of the police.

Touched by the suffering of Adele, Giulia he will offer his help.

Mariella and Guido they find themselves receiving the offer of help from an unsuspected person, Alberto Palladini, who intends to be their legal adviser.

In the end they accept. To the great satisfaction of Mariella, the legal advice of Alberto will light up in Guido the hope of obtaining greater compensation for damages than that calculated by the insurance.

Giulia prepares for the difficult encounter with Manlio.

Manlio reveals that another character, in the past very close to the girl, has turned up and may have something to hide.

An interesting revelation collected by Franco sheds light on an unpredictable investigative lead.

Distracted from the relationship with Giancarlo, Silvia forget an appointment to which Michele he particularly cared.

The investigations of Niko they will force Adele to question his relationship with Mauro, raising disturbing doubts in his mind about the integrity of man.

Taking advantage of an unexpected event, Roberto try to regain ground with Marina, Serena bitterly realizes that, despite his departure for Tenerife, Viviana it never disappeared from the life of Philip.

There Cyril will confide in Marina how bad she is about the situation, and the circumstance will be the reason for a new clash with her husband.

Adele is undecided whether or not to tell a Giulia and Niko of his relationship with Mauro, and the fact that the man did not like Susanna.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.