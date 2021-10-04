Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of 4 October 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? While Renato’s position is eased, the suspicions about the attack suffered by Susanna focus on Pasquale, her ex, contacted by Niko.

At a certain point of the parallel investigations carried out by him and by Franco, relating to the “” “aggression of Susanna, Niko tried to get the police to investigate Mauro, the companion of Adele.

For its part, the mother of the Picardi she was undecided whether or not to tell a Giulia and Niko of his relationship with Mauro and the fact that the man did not like Susanna.

But then she was confronted with the new information they gave her Niko and Franco, the woman relented.

Read also: A Place in the Sun: Will Niko and Susanna get married soon?

At the same time, following a revelation made by Manlio at the same Poggi, the young lawyer contacted Paschal, formerly of Susanna, and prompted him to tell him everything that happened between him and the girl.

While easing the position of Renato, the suspects seem to focus right on Paschal.

The way in which Fabrizio reacts to the difficulties in managing the pasta factory can no longer be tolerated by Marina.

There Giordano will do anything to prod her in an appropriate reaction and bring some serenity back into their married life.

At the same time, Marina it will dangerously get closer to Roberto.

The entrepreneur and top manager will also be involved on another front, as a friend and confidant.

After the discovery of the messages that Filippo and Viviana they exchange continuously, Serena opens with Marina and he unleashes with her, admitting how bad he is about the situation at home.

Philip it was clear: he does not intend to leave the family. But he does it for the baby Irene. Certainly not the answer that Cirillo dreamed of hearing him say.

There Giordano try to shake Serena and urges her to react.

The young woman, albeit with some difficulty, tries to put her friend’s advice into practice.

You might be interested in: Un Posto al Sole, previews from 1 to 5 March: Susanna’s return

Will he be able to win back Philip and to rediscover lost harmony with him?

The baptism of Federico it will be an opportunity for a new confrontation with an unpredictable ending between Alberto and Clara.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.