Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of 5 October 2021. What do we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Due to the critical situation of the pasta factory, Fabrizio continues to fall into a self-injurious abyss. Marina no longer knows what to do and, in the meantime, comes dangerously close to Roberto.

With the pasta factory Rosé on the verge of bankruptcy, Fabrizio seems to fall more and more into a self-defeating vortex, risking to compromise everything.

There Giordano will do anything to prod her in an appropriate reaction and bring some serenity back into their married life.

At the same time, Marina it will dangerously get closer to Roberto. The two find themselves more united and accomplices than ever.

The entrepreneur and top manager will also be involved on another front, as a friend and confidant.

After the discovery of the messages that Filippo and Viviana they exchange continuously, Serena opens with Marina and he unleashes with her, admitting how bad he is about the situation at home.

Philip it was clear: he does not intend to leave the family. But he does it for the baby Irene. The wife hoped for a very different answer.

There Giordano try to shake Serena and urges her to react.

The young woman, albeit with some difficulty, tries to put her friend’s advice into practice.

Will he be able to win back Philip and to rediscover lost harmony with him?

The baptism of Federico it will be an opportunity for a new confrontation with an unpredictable ending between Alberto and Clara.

Niko he will experience moments of great anguish: will he be able to save himself from the threat that hangs over him?

Feeling called into question, Ornella gives an important life lesson to Patrician.

While easing the position of Renato, the suspicions of the attack suffered by Susanna they seem to focus on Paschal.

Following a revelation made by Manlio to Poggi Junior, in fact, the young lawyer contacted the ex of Susanna, and prompted him to tell him everything that happened between him and the girl.

Niko, now, he is risking a lot. Paschalin fact, he returns to him threatening and out of control.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.