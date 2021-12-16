Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of December 16, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Neapolitan soap opera on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Michele has received a job offer in Milan, but seems willing to refuse. Will he retrace his steps? What do Silvia and Rossella think?

Clara and Alberto have a discussion.

The reason for the quarrel is the decision of Clara to move in with Patrician, obviously together with the little son Federico, had from Alberto.

Meanwhile, for the same reasons, Patrician she is experiencing some tensions in the family.

His parents, Raffaele and Ornella, they are not happy with his choice.

Claramoreover, it has a comparison with the Dr. Bruni.

The disagreements of Bruni-Giordano house they make the girl even more insecure, who is not as determined as she is Giordano junior.

After speaking with Silvia, who advised him to put himself first, Michele seems willing to refuse the job in Milan.

RossellaHowever, she realizes that she could be behind this choice.

Her father doesn’t want to make her feel bad. Rossella she is already having a hard time with her parents’ separation.

The strategy of Vittorio to be sticky with Hope to remove it comes alive.

Del Bue junior wants to get away from him the niece of Mariella.

He tried to educate Samuel teaching him how to conquer the girl, but the Volcano’s assistant chef does not seem to have understood the lesson.

For Vittorio, therefore, plan B is triggered. What will it consist of?

Perhaps a glimmer of hope opens up for Clear.

The girl confessed to Nuncio of causing the death of her father since she was driving and was distracted by her cell phone.

Franco and Nunzio land they stand beside. Senior Woods tries to get her to talk to Niko.

Unexpectedly though, things seem to be getting better for Clear who can finally breathe a sigh of relief. A witness clears her.

Nunciomeanwhile, he decided to accept the offer he made him Roberto Ferri at the Shipyards and communicated it to Franco.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 approximately on Rai 3.

