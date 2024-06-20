New York (dpa)

A United Nations poll found that four out of five people wanted their governments to show more commitment to climate protection.

Yesterday, the United Nations Development Program said that 86% expressed their support for their countries to put aside their geopolitical differences and work together to protect the climate.

More than half of survey participants said they think about the climate crisis at least daily or weekly.

The United Nations indicated that 15 questions were asked to more than 75,000 people in 77 countries, including Germany, in the survey – which is the largest in the world and the second of its kind that focuses solely on climate change.