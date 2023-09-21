Although since 2020 there has apparently been a reduction in abuses in Venezuela against opponents of the dictator Nicolás Maduro, they continue to use more “selective” mechanisms, denounces a new report published this Wednesday (20) by the United Nations Independent Mission for Venezuela, which will be debated before the Human Rights Council.

“Although there was a quantitative decrease in registered complaints compared to previous periods, the mission continued to document numerous cases of serious human rights violations against people who oppose the government, or perceived as such,” the mission stated.

The UN report, presented during a press conference by the three members of the mission, documents between January 2020 and August 2023 at least nine deaths of opponents and civil society leaders related to repressive practices, 14 forced disappearances, 58 arbitrary detentions, 28 cases of torture and 19 of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Serious violations of human rights continue to be committed in Venezuela, which recently occurred selectively against people from civil society, such as union leaders, journalists and human rights defenders”, highlighted the president of the mission, the Portuguese Marta Valiñas.

Among the deaths cited in the report are three related to protests (such as that of Junior Enrique Chaparro, a member of the Kariña indigenous people who was found buried in the forest with seven gunshot wounds) and three journalists murdered in August 2022 in the states of Sucre and Zulia.

Also reported were the murder of the Uwottüja indigenous leader Virgilio Trujillo, in June 2022, in the state of Amazonas, the Communist Party activist José Gregorio Urbina and the deaths in custody of General Raul Isaías Baduel, who died in 2021 in Helicoide, and the indigenous Salvador Franco, who died in El Rodeo II prison in the same year.

Regarding these last two deaths, the mission said it had “reasonable grounds to believe that they were a direct consequence of the denial of adequate medical care.”

In the 14 cases of enforced disappearance (ten men and four women), the report indicated that the victims were missing for at least several hours and, in some cases, up to ten days.

In addition to the deaths and disappearances, the mission cited the case of six trade unionists, sentenced in August to 16 years in prison for protests in the name of labor demands.

“By criminalizing participation in legitimate activities, the State silences and creates an effect that intimidates anyone who considers participating in any action that could be considered critical of the government,” said Argentine Patricia Tappatá Valdez, a UN expert and also a member of the mission. .

In relation to the 58 arbitrary arrests, the report found that in some cases the victims were family members of suspects – something that has disproportionately affected the wives of opponents, activists and other people subject to persecution – to pressure and intimidate critics.

The documented torture of at least 28 people – 22 men and six women – included “beatings (…), suspension by the wrists or ankles, asphyxiation with bags over the head sometimes sprayed with insecticide, exposure to low temperatures, burns with cigarettes and sleep deprivation”, among others.

“Its objective was to punish those detained for their union or human rights-related activities,” added the mission document, also made up of Chilean jurist Francisco Cox.

Women are victims of sexual violence in prisons

In the case of sexual and gender-based violence, the report documented 19 victims – 15 women and four men -, denouncing the habitual use of forced nudity in the Venezuelan prison system, “disproportionately” affecting women.

The reduction in anti-government protests from 2020 onwards, due to factors such as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, appears, according to the report, to have reduced these “iron fist” tactics, although the document insists that “the repressive structure of the State has not been dismantled.”

The government has “recently intensified its efforts to reduce civic and democratic space,” the mission noted, warning that it also does so with softer tactics such as threats, constant surveillance and harassment, defamation and censorship.

This panorama, highlights the mission, is “especially alarming” in a country that is heading towards the 2024 presidential elections, with at least three opposition candidates already disqualified by the National Electoral Council.

The experts stated that in 2020 they identified the Special Action Forces (Faes) of the Bolivarian National Police Corps (PNB) as “one of the structures most involved in extrajudicial executions, among other serious human rights violations, committed within the scope of security operations to combat crime.”

The report, the fourth presented to the Human Rights Council by this mission created in 2019, was produced from 254 interviews and four dialogues in which 299 people participated via telephone, messages or video calls, given the impossibility of the mission to visit Venezuela, due to the refusal of the authorities.

In this sense, the mission lamented the lack of cooperation from the Venezuelan regime and assured that it “will continue working to promote justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.” (With EFE Agency)