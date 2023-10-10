Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

UN peacekeepers on the Israeli-Lebanese border warn of a new front between the two states. Hezbollah militias had previously attempted to enter Israel.

Beirut – After the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel with around 900 deaths, there is a risk of conflagration in the Middle East. According to UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) on the Israel-Lebanese border, there are worrying developments. A report from the US news magazine Newsweek According to this, a new front is threatening on Israel’s northern border. After the attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas, there were repeated exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and the Islamist Hezbollah militia.

Firefights between Israel and Hezbollah

“The events of the last few days are extremely worrying and we continue to monitor the situation along the Blue Line,” said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon Newsweek. “We witnessed firefights between the Lebanese and Israeli sides, which fortunately did not escalate into a full-scale conflict.”

Apparently there have been attempts by Hezbollah to infiltrate Israel. The Israeli army said its soldiers killed several armed suspects who crossed the border from Lebanon and that Israeli helicopters attacked targets in the area. Although the Iran-backed Hezbollah initially denied any involvement in incidents at the border, it later claimed to have attacked Israeli military barracks after three Hezbollah members were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanese soil.

UN peacekeepers secure the Lebanese border with Israel. © dpa/Marwan Naamani

On Monday (October 8), Israeli military spokesman Major Liad Diamond warned Hezbollah and other Iranian allies in the region. “Everyone here in Israel is very vigilant now. The Israeli military is on high alert,” Diamond said. “We are at war, all our defense systems are switched on.” Israeli residents of the border region

Beck warns of massive escalation because of Hezbollah

Meanwhile, the President of the German-Israeli Society, Volker Beck, also warns of the danger of the conflict escalating due to massive intervention by the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. “A military conflict with Hezbollah would be of a completely different dimension for Israel – namely existential. This could claim human lives to an unimaginable extent and must be averted urgently.” He relies on the “power of diplomacy, as it can open channels to willing, insightful forces and keep the dialogue flowing.” But: “The international community must make it clear that it is not prepared to accept Iran’s conflict policy.”

10,000 UN peacekeepers are supposed to prevent war on the Israeli-Lebanese border

UNIFIL is tasked with preventing a conflict between Lebanon and Israel. “Our main focus is maintaining security and stability in the region. We have made full use of our liaison and coordination mechanisms at all levels to avoid misunderstandings between Lebanon and Israel that could lead to an escalation of the conflict. UNIFIL was founded about 45 years ago and has so far survived two major wars between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah is at the forefront of clashes with Israeli soldiers. Today UNIFIL has around 10,000 soldiers from 49 countries in its ranks. (erpe/dpa)