Un passo dal cielo 7 streaming and live TV: where to see the seventh episode, 7 May

Tonight, Saturday 7 May 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the sixth episode of Un passo dal cielo 7 will be broadcast, the seventh season of the thrilling thriller/comedy fiction that recounts the investigations of Commissioner Vincenzo Nappi and the lives of other characters immersed in the nature of our Dolomites. Where to see Un passo dal cielo 7 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

One step from heaven 7 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch Un passo dal cielo 7 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In all, eight episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total 16 episodes): the first on Thursday 30 March 2023; the eighth and last Monday 8 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Thursday 30 March 2023 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Thursday 6 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: Thursday 13 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Fourth episode: Thursday 20 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Fifth episode: Thursday 27 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Sixth episode: Thursday 4 May 2023 TRANSMITTED

Seventh episode: Sunday May 7, 2023 TODAY

Eighth episode: Monday 8 May 2023

But how long does each episode of Un passo dal cielo 7 on Rai 1 last? Each evening will begin at 21.25 and end at 23.45. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (including commercial breaks).