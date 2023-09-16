Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 0:11

Thinking about a new model of society, where racial equity is a reality, is one of the commitments of the UN Global Compact in Brazil. The entity, in partnership with the Movement for Racial Equity and the Pact for the Promotion of Racial Equity (Mover), signed this Friday (15) a letter to discuss strategies that promote more racial diversity within companies.

Tayná Leite, Senior Manager of Human Rights and Labor at the UN Global Compact in Brazil, explains the strategy adopted to mitigate the effects of racial discrimination in the corporate environment is to set up a movement in which companies assume a goal of having 50% black people in a leadership position until 2030. Currently, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), only 29.5% of management positions in companies are occupied by black people.

For the UN, the signed document marks a public position in favor of themes linked to the representation, belonging and empowerment of the black population. The Racial Equity Promotion Pact is currently made up of 55 signatory companies, and includes affirmative actions to improve the quality of Brazilian public education and the training of black professionals.

Gender equality

Women occupying leadership positions and being drivers of change in the environment in which they live is also one of the Movements adopted in the Ambition 2030 agenda to achieve the goals of the UN Global Compact. In Brazil, the entity invites companies to recognize the urgency and need to promote concrete actions. One of them is adherence to Elas Lideram 2030, developed and led by UN Women for gender equality at the United Nations.

The Movement is a specific strategy to promote female empowerment through leadership and achieve effective results in the fight against violence against women for more economic empowerment. The goal is to have more than 1,500 companies committed and leverage 11,000 women into senior leadership positions by 2030.

The proposal is based on working on all layers of gender inequality in the workplace, tackling violence – including sexual and moral harassment – ​​overload in care and unequal pay, for example.

Banco do Brasil is an ambassador for this and three other movements within the UN Global Compact in Brazil, all focused on issues related to Human Rights. They are the Living Wage and Race Priority.

Tarciana Medeiros, president of Banco do Brasil, shared a little about her professional and personal trajectory during this year’s edition of the entity. The first woman to take office as the Bank’s top leader, she highlighted the importance of being part of a company aligned with the sustainable development objectives expected for the global future.

“My life story illustrates, in many ways, that race and gender inequalities still exist in our country and in the world. But my story as a black woman, from the Northeast, mother, homosexual, also gives clues as to how it is possible to overcome these inequalities”, says Tarciana.

To achieve the objectives of Elas Lideram 2030, it will be necessary for companies to focus on training days, with a focus on strengthening training and equal opportunity for career promotion.

At Banco do Brasil, according to Tarciana Medeiros, the concern is to take this diverse culture outside the institution’s revolving door, present in several communities across the country. “When the Bank delivers what is already the company’s culture to society, we act and carry out this social role of seeking inclusion and equity in the market as well.”

*Reporter traveled at the invitation of Banco do Brasil.