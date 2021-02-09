The official representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrik was outraged by the situation with the closure of 16 Russian channels in Latvia. His words lead RIA News…

Answering the question whether the UN Secretary General received any complaints from the Russian side in this regard, Dujarrick said that he had not heard about it. “Our principled position is that there should be freedom of the press in any country,” he stressed.

Earlier, the co-chairman of the Russian Union of Latvia (RSL), a former deputy of the Diet, Miroslav Mitrofanov, called the blocking of 16 Russian TV channels in Latvia “linguistic swindle”. In his opinion, this was another blow to Russian-language television under another far-fetched pretext.

On February 9 it became known that retransmission of 16 more Russian TV channels would be blocked in Latvia. We are talking about REN TV Baltic, NTV MIR Baltic, Karusel International, NTV Serial and others. Prior to that, the Latvian cable television operator Tet from February 1 stopped broadcasting the Russian First Channel, NTV Mir, REN TV Baltiya, Kinokomediya and Kinomix.