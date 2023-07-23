Home page politics

Split

Special ships are moored next to the tanker “FSO Safer”. According to the latest estimate, 1.37 million barrels of oil (about 218 million liters) are stored on the dilapidated ship, which has not been maintained for years. © Osamah Abdulrahman/AP/dpa

Around 218 million liters of oil are stored in a dilapidated ship off the Arabian Peninsula – experts are warning of an environmental catastrophe of unprecedented proportions. Therefore, the oil should now be pumped around.

Sana’a/Geneva – The pumping of more than 200 million liters of oil from a dilapidated tanker off the coast of the civil war country Yemen is now scheduled to begin this Monday. This was announced by the head of the UN Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner, in a conversation with the German Press Agency dpa on Sunday. Steiner, who coordinates the action, justified the postponement with a “small technical problem”. “It’s nothing dramatic.” The floating barriers around the tanker “FSO Safer” and the hoses have already been laid. Many had expected the campaign to start this Sunday.

According to the latest estimate, 1.37 million barrels of oil (about 218 million liters) are stored on the dilapidated ship, which has not been maintained for years. If the tanker breaks up, experts in the Red Sea fear an environmental catastrophe of unprecedented proportions. Yemen – the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula – has been in civil war since Houthi rebels overran large areas of the country in 2014. 21 million people there are dependent on help. The United Nations speak of one of the greatest humanitarian crises in the world.

The UN program has bought a tanker onto which the oil is to be pumped. It is already next to the “FSO Safer”. The entire operation, including towing and disposal of the scrap tanker, is said to cost 143 million dollars (around 128 million euros). Steiner said a sum of $20 million was not yet covered. Germany is one of the most generous donors. “But everyone can always do a little more.” But Steiner also addressed large companies: “Where are the oil and gas companies in the world that can make a greater contribution here?” So far, only twelve million dollars have been raised by industry umbrella organizations. dpa