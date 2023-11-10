This Friday the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, spoke about the current situation in Gaza due to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group.

In the middle of a press conference in Jordan, he said that “the total siege, which has already lasted more than a month, has become agony for Gaza residents“, making it difficult for them to access their most basic needs or “simply survive.”

All forms of collective punishment must end

Volker Türk reiterated from Amman, Jordan, the urgency of a humanitarian ceasefire, in order to be able to bring aid to Gaza.

The High Commissioner, too He urged the release of the 240 hostages.

“All forms of collective punishment must end,” Türk said, following reports of the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

Death toll increases after attack on Gaza hospital

Israel today began to surround several of the main hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, including the Al Shifa medical center, where at least 20 people were killed in an Israeli attack, on a day in which the number of dead Gazans exceeded 11,000 since the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began on October 7.

The attack on the Al Shifa hospital, which was reported by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Government Communication Office, coincides with the siege of other hospitals in the northern Strip such as the Al Rantisi pediatric hospital, close to a psychiatric hospital and a center ophthalmological.

In addition, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported “violent clashes” in the Al Quds Hospital area, resulting in at least one death and at least 20 injuries among displaced people taking refuge in the medical center.

In this regard, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, added that international humanitarian law extends special protection to medical centers, so they must be protected and respected.

‘Attacks against sensitive places must stop’

The humanitarian chief of the United Nations, Martin Griffiths, reacted on the social network

UN workers killed in the middle of the conflict

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) denounced that More than 100 of its workers have died in Gaza in the last month due to the intense bombing by Israel.

“Devastated. The death of more than 100 UNRWA colleagues in one month has been confirmed. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff,” the commissioner general of the United Nations agency said on X (formerly Twitter). Philippe Lazzarini.

Devastated. Over 100 @UNRWA Colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. @UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs #Humanitarianceasefire now. — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 10, 2023

This would be the largest number of United Nations humanitarian workers killed in a conflict in the organization’s history.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL AND EFE AGENCY

