Dubai (WAM)

Dr. Yao Yidu, Director of the International Bureau of Education of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), praised the humanitarian role of the UAE and its appreciated initiatives in this regard, especially Dubai Cares, which is keen to support and enhance cultural and humanitarian communication, and provide educational opportunities, especially in developing countries. .

On the sidelines of his participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the UN official stressed the importance of participating with Dubai Cares, especially during four years of cooperation in the field of early childhood education and care systems, in order to improve quality and decent education policies in four countries: Laos: , Cameroon, Rwanda and Eswatini, and the area of ​​cooperation is through the production of some tools and guidelines and the strengthening of training efforts, so that these countries can develop up-to-date policies on early childhood education.

He explained, “Early childhood in Africa in these developing countries represents a great challenge and we know that it is important to provide everything for every child. The period between the first 1,000 days of a child’s life is very important, so we are following how those countries will prepare the children in the first three.” years until they are ready to go to school, with a number of skills that can enable them to have a quality education throughout their lives.” And he added: “We are very pleased to have a very active collaboration with Dubai Cares that supports our services to improve the quality of education in the world, for example, Expo 2020 Dubai represents a real opportunity and an inspiring platform for people of all cultures around the world, to meet and promote international dialogue and dialogue between Cultures, which is in line with UNESCO’s goals, and this global event is a place to make friends and give opportunities for happiness and peace like what the school offers, so the Dubai Expo is really a wonderful opportunity, for everyone from Asia, Africa and Europe, regardless of their color or race.”