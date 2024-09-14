“We all know that war is ugly, but this is one of the most horrific situations I have witnessed in my career,” said UNFPA Regional Director for Arab States, Leila Baker.

“Imagine thousands of women crowded into a shelter with no clean water, no hygiene, no food for their next meal, and no medical care for these displaced women,” she added.

The war has been ongoing in Sudan for more than 16 months between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and has left tens of thousands dead and led, according to the United Nations, to one of the worst displacement crises in the world.

More than ten million people have been displaced within Sudan or have sought refuge in neighbouring countries since the fighting broke out, according to UN figures.

“The conflict is striking hard at the heart of Sudan,” Bakr said, denouncing the lack of funding for humanitarian support efforts.

From Jordan, Bakr briefed journalists at the United Nations headquarters in New York via video on what she witnessed during her visit to Sudan.

The UN official recounted her encounter with a 20-year-old woman in an overcrowded shelter in Port Sudan.

“She was shy, I asked her to sit next to me,” Bakr said. “She told me what happened and she whispered in my ear very gently, that she was raped.”

“Zainab was raped while fleeing her home in Khartoum, where she lost everything,” Bakr continued in a trembling voice, according to the UN website in Arabic. “She was the sole breadwinner for her family, and this is a 20-year-old woman who should have been in the prime of her life,” she said.

“Zainab suffered 15 months of silence and pain until she came to that center. There she was able to receive psychosocial counseling,” Bakr added.

Bakr called for increased support efforts, noting that she had seen “incubators overflowing” with infants, sometimes two or three at a time, and operating rooms lacking the most basic means of infection control and a limited stock of medicines.

She said that through her meetings with women in Sudan and what she heard directly from them: “What they want more than anything else, more than water, more than food, is immediate protection from the raging war.”