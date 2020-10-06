The alleged gang rape and murder case in Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh has once again raised the issue of safety of women and girls. Where the whole country has shriveled by these incidents, then the echo of these cases has reached the United Nations.

India’s response to UN comment

The United Nations Resident Coordinator Reneta in India has also commented on the Hathras-Balrampur incident, to which the Ministry of External Affairs responded immediately saying on Monday that ‘it would be appropriate to ignore the comment of any external institution’ because I am still investigating. With this, the Ministry of External Affairs also said that the Government of India is very serious about these matters.

What has been said in the UN statement

Drawing attention to incidents of sexual offenses against women and girls in India, the United Nations Resident Coordinator has said in his statement that the incidents in Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh are a reminder of how the society is still Also hate based on caste and gender. In his statement, he said that it is very important that the administration ensures that the culprits are brought to justice at the earliest and empowered the victim families to get justice on time, along with social support, counseling, health Facility and rehabilitation facilities should also be provided.

In her statement, she further says that the United Nations is very sad and worried about the way sexual violence cases are increasing against women and girls in India.

Foreign Ministry gave its answer

This statement of the Resident Resident Coordinator of the UN has been answered by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that these are all unnecessary statements. He said that the United Nations official should keep in mind that the government in India takes such cases very seriously. Shrivastava further said that being a democracy, “We have such a record of giving justice to all sections of society which has stood the test of time”.