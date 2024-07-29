Isidora Cherish (Abu Dhabi)

The United Arab Emirates ranks first in the Arab world and second in the world in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza during 2024, and is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in the Arab world, and ninth in the world in terms of international humanitarian aid, according to the Financial Tracking Service of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (FTS).

The UAE has donated $204 million to date, representing 13 percent of total humanitarian funding flows to the occupied Palestinian territories, placing it behind the United States and ahead of major contributors such as the European Commission. In the latest Emirati humanitarian assistance, the fourth Emirati aid ship bound for Gaza arrived at the port of El Arish last Sunday, carrying 5,340 tons of supplies as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, which aims to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, said: “The UAE continues to play its humanitarian and relief role to help our Palestinian brothers by all means available to alleviate the humanitarian conditions they are suffering from as a result of the ongoing operations.”

The UAE is the largest humanitarian donor in the Arab world and the ninth largest global humanitarian donor in 2024 so far, having donated over $256 million and pledged an additional $15 million to various causes.

UN organisations were the main beneficiaries of the UAE’s humanitarian contributions – with the World Food Programme receiving 55.2% of the donations, amounting to over $141 million, followed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with 7.8%, amounting to over $20 million, and the World Health Organisation with 6.8%, amounting to over $17 million.

Of the total donations, 79.8% went to the occupied Palestinian territories, 6.6% to Sudan, amounting to $17 million, and 4.5% to Ukraine, amounting to more than $11 million, while the remainder was directed to other areas in need.

In terms of sector allocation, food security was the primary focus, receiving 45.2% or over $87 million of total contributions.

Other key sectors include coordination and support services at 18.4% (over $35 million), emergency shelter at 11.4% (over $21 million), health at 9.7% (over $18 million), and water, sanitation and hygiene and logistics sectors.

It is worth noting that the UAE’s approach to foreign aid is deeply rooted in the principles laid down by the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflecting the country’s aid strategy’s commitment to global peace, security and prosperity, with humanitarian aid reaching millions of people in 140 countries through more than 40 organizations, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.