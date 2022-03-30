The number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war since the start of the Russian invasion has surpassed the four million mark, according to the updated balance sheet released by the UN on Wednesday.

Europe has not registered such an influx of refugees since the Second World War (1939-1945).

“The number of refugees from Ukraine has exceeded four million, five weeks after the start of the Russian invasion”, on February 24, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced on Twitter.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is in the war-torn country.

UNHCR reported that 4,019,287 Ukrainians – essentially women and children – have crossed the country’s borders since 24 February. More than half have sought refuge in Poland, which has taken in more than 2.3 million people so far.

The number of refugees already exceeds the initial projection made by the High Commission at the beginning of the war.

More than 10 million Ukrainians, equivalent to 25% of the country’s population, were forced to leave their homes due to the war.

