The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Monday (24) the presence of land mines on the perimeter of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The mines were detected by UN experts during an inspection on Sunday (23) and are located in a restricted area between the inner and outer perimeter barriers of the complex and, in principle, out of reach of the plant’s employees.

“The IAEA was aware of the existence of mines outside the perimeter of the installation and also in specific places inside. Our team raised this specific issue with the plant and it replied that it was a military decision and in an area controlled by the military”, declared the director general of the IAEA, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, in a statement.

“Having such explosives in place is incompatible with the IAEA’s safety regulations and nuclear safety guidelines and creates additional psychological pressure on the plant’s personnel”, criticized the Argentine diplomat.

However, the IAEA’s “initial assessment”, according to Grossi, is that the eventual detonation of these mines “should not affect the nuclear safety systems in place”.

The IAEA team has carried out regular inspections and visits to the nuclear power plant without observing any heavy military equipment so far, the statement said.

UN experts are still awaiting access to the roofs of the reactors, where the Ukrainian government claims to have detected the presence of objects that could be explosive. The IAEA claims that, on July 22, its team present at the plant heard several distant detonations.

Experts say that, over the weekend, the nuclear plant temporarily lost connection with the main 750 kilovolt power line due to a technical problem, underlining the fragility of the situation in the midst of the conflict.

The IAEA has been asking for months for the plant not to be used to store weapons and explosives. In early July, Ukraine claimed Russia had planted explosives at the plant.

The six reactors at this nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, are on technical shutdown, but electricity and water are still needed to cool them.