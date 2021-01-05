UN | New countries join the UN Security Council, including Ireland and Norway

India, Mexico, Norway, Ireland and Kenya will serve as members of the Security Council for the next two years.

The Security Council has a total of 15 members. There are five permanent member states – the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain – and they have a veto over decisions.

The work of the Security Council has been overshadowed in recent years by strong confrontation. When the veto was used a dozen times between 1990 and 2000, it was already used 31 times between 2010 and 2019. In the past year, the bet was used five times, the UN Procedure-following SC Procedure news service said.

The Security Council is active in, among other things, the dozens of peacekeeping missions that are currently under way. They serve about 100,000 peacekeepers.