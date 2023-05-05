The UN warned this Thursday (04) that there is still a lack of US$ 24 million (R$ 120 million) to carry out the operation to transfer the oil contained in a cargo ship anchored off the coast of Yemen, which will eliminate the risk of a large leak in the Red Sea.

“It is urgent to get this money to carry out the operation successfully,” warned Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary general, after a donors’ conference organized by the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The UN announced in March that it had purchased a ship to transfer the equivalent of just over 1 million barrels of crude oil from the FSO Safer, anchored in the strategic port of Hodeida (western Yemen), which threatens to break apart at any moment, explode or catch fire, according to experts. The supertanker Nautica is heading towards that region.

Although there are not enough funds, “we continue to believe that the operation could start before the end of the month”, Haq told AFP, adding that the UN has “internal funding mechanisms” that allow it to wait for additional donations.

The operation, unprecedented for the UN and whose cost increased exponentially, was estimated at US$ 148 million (R$ 741 million). “The case for action is clear: $20 million now could save $20 billion in potential future cost,” noted Achim Steiner, director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which is leading the case.

Built in 1976, the FSO Safer, which serves as a floating loading and unloading terminal, has not been maintained since 2015, when Yemen plunged into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises due to the war between the government and Houthi rebels.

In the case of an oil spill, the UN estimates the cost of cleaning up at US$ 20 billion (R$ 100 billion), not counting the potential environmental, economic and humanitarian consequences.

A total of 1.7 million people depend on the fishing industry in Yemen, and several ports that bring food to the population may have to close in the event of a catastrophe.