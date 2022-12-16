UN Nature Conference | About 30 percent of Finland’s surface area will be pledged for protection, estimates Finland’s chief negotiator

The UN Nature Conference is at a turning point. Finland’s chief negotiator updated HS with the meeting announcements.

Meeting texts are still thick with square brackets, but the work is progressing and the most important goals will be clear to the finish line.

This is how Finland’s chief negotiator assesses it Marina von Weissenberg The situation of the UN Nature Conference in Montreal. At the meeting, the countries of the world agreed on measures to try to stop the loss of nature by 2030.

The square brackets mean that there is still no consensus on the passage in question among the more than 190 participating countries.

The most visible goal of the meeting is still inside the parentheses, i.e. the promise to somehow protect 30 percent of all countries’ land and sea areas by the end of the decade.

It is not about strict protection that would prevent all economic activity. Countries are allowed to choose the allocation of regions themselves. The number is still high compared to the current level.

The scale of the goal is illustrated in the article below.

Read more: Can the loss of nature still be stopped?

Von Weissenberg believes that 30 percent will remain in the text, as well as some percentage for the required areas of restoration.

“Yes, they will stay. They don’t give up easily,” von Weissenberg tells HS in a phone interview.

“We need to come out of here with some numbers.”

Finland’s chief negotiator in Montreal is environmental adviser Marina von Weissenberg. He was photographed in the fall of 2021 on the beach cliffs in Espoo.

Historic the meeting is now at a turning point. Officials have been negotiating for more than a week and have agreed on what they can.

On Thursday, the ministers arrived in Montreal. The Minister of Climate and Environment flew in from Finland Maria Ohisalo (green). The most difficult issues remain for politicians to agree on.

The meeting should end on Monday. Before that, the chairman of China will submit a draft agreement, which von Weissenberg says will take the form of “take it or leave it”take it or leave it.

According to von Weissenberg, China has been active, holding more than a hundred one-on-one negotiations with representatives of the countries. Von Weissenberg had a meeting with China right after the HS interview.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Kunming, China, but China’s corona measures postponed it so many times that the decision-making part was moved to Montreal.

Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu spoke at the UN Nature Conference in Montreal.

Optimistically despite this, Finland’s chief negotiator states that there is still too much to agree on. “Last night, too, we sat until half past two in the morning,” he says.

In the center is a documentary called Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Frameworki.e. the biodiversity framework agreement after 2020.

It lists twenty operational goals (targets). They will be the most tangible gift of the meeting.

For example, goal number ten, which talks about the sustainable use of forests and agricultural land, was open on Wednesday evening Finnish time. There is a point in parentheses where 25 percent of the agricultural land would be required for “biodiversity-friendly” cultivation.

In addition, parentheses have been placed on goals related to the reduction of fertilizers and pesticides. Reducing excess fertilizers ending up in nature by half is even in two parentheses. In Finland, those nutrients especially burden the Baltic Sea.

According to the chief negotiator, passing the fertilizer and pesticide targets is difficult. “Many countries feel that these are matters for national decision-making.”

You can check the status of the texts yourself before the ministerial negotiations of this negotiation document.

Participants chatted in front of a jellyfish picture at a convention center in Montreal. The draft agreement includes halving the nutrients that burden the seas and removing plastic waste, but there is still no consensus on the goals.

Completely “clean” according to the chief negotiator, the negotiated goal number 14, which is called the mainstreaming clause, has been obtained instead.

According to the section, questions related to loss of nature must be included in all decision-making, including the accounting of the national economy.

Read more: Cambridge’s star economist warns: The standard of living in Western countries will decrease because we are draining our most important capital.

In the world, the field is dominated by the economist Partha Dasgupta the idea that “nature debt”, i.e. the overuse of natural resources, must be taken into account when national economies took stock of their wealth. If nature is treated badly, its ability to produce things that humans need decreases.

We get less, for example, grain, wood, carbon sequestration, oxygenated air, clean water, flood protection, drug discoveries and pollination services.

Read more: The collapse of the forests’ carbon sink was confirmed – The reason is record-breaking logging

This trend that takes nature debt into account was also represented by the climate and nature strategy recently published by the Finnish Ministry of Finance.

Read more: Ministry of Finance: Climate change and loss of nature endanger the well-being of future generations

Goal number 15, where large companies are required to report their impact on biodiversity, is also progressing in the negotiations. According to von Weissenberg, the goal was difficult for Japan at first, but the group pressure created by the applause that filled the hall also turned the East Asian economic power in favor of the goal.

“The fear of losing face,” explains von Weissenberg.

Argentina’s negotiator, meanwhile, said he would accept “anything” after the country’s soccer team beat Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup semifinals. It was humor, of course, but according to von Weissenberg, it is ultimately the people who negotiate at the meeting.

“Yes, these are quite personalized negotiations.”

See also HS Espoo | Old pictures show what Christmas shopping was like in Espoo during the Markka times - Exquisite sparkle was exhausted Representatives of indigenous peoples demonstrated in Montreal while the UN wildlife meeting was underway. The demonstration demanded an agreement that stops the loss of nature but also respects the rights of indigenous peoples to their lands.

Rubbing In Montreal, there is a familiar pain point from climate negotiations: how much are rich countries willing to support environmental measures in poorer countries?

“Yes, this funding pattern is difficult, oh my goodness unusual,” says von Weissenberg.

Finland’s and the EU’s position is that financing cannot be solved simply by rich countries paying subsidies to poorer ones. The EU wants private money and commitments to give up subsidies that are harmful to nature.

A large part of the world’s natural diversity is located in countries that need funding. These countries located near the equator have organized themselves into a group of “megabiodiversity countries” under the leadership of Brazil.

“Developing countries still require that the level of ambition of the agreement be linked to funding.”