Bombed-out houses in Gaza City (11 August); the Hamas-controlled health authority is based in the city. © Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP

High Commissioner Türk calls the extent of the suffering and the numerical results of the war in Israel and Gaza “deeply shocking”.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – The number of war victims in the conflict between Israel and Hamas has exceeded a new threshold: According to the health authority in Gaza City, Gaza Strip More than 40,000 people have now died. The agency is controlled by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas which triggered the war in the Middle East with the massacre of October 7, 2023.

More than 92,400 other Palestinians were injured during this period, the agency said. The figures cannot be independently verified. They also do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

UN speaks of “dark milestone” in war in Gaza and Israel

Volker Türk, the U.N.High Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke in a statement of a “dark milestone for the world.” Most of the dead were women and children. This “unimaginable situation” was “largely due to the repeated non-compliance with the rules of war by the Israeli armed forces.”

In the past ten months, an average of about 130 people have been killed in Gaza every day. Türk described the extent of the destruction of houses, hospitals, schools and places of worship by the Israeli military as “deeply shocking.”

UN Commissioner calls for ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza war

International humanitarian law clearly states that the protection of civilians, as well as civilian property and infrastructure, is of paramount importance, it continued. “Our office has documented serious violations of international humanitarian law by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including the armed wing of Hamas.” Türk again called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages and arbitrarily arrested Palestinians.

Trigger of the Gaza War was the unprecedented massacre with more than 1,200 deaths that terrorists from Hamas and other groups had committed in Israel. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive. In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel is increasingly being criticized internationally. (frs/dpa)