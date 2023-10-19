Information is provided by the agency’s humanitarian affairs officer; episode killed 471 people in Gaza

A UN (United Nations) must carry out its own investigation into the explosion that left hundreds of victims in the Al-Ahli hospital, in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday (Oct 18) that 471 people died and at least another 342 were injured.

“The UN will certainly want to do its own investigation, and that must be done very soon and very quickly,” said the agency’s humanitarian affairs officer, Martin Griffiths, in an interview with CNN.

Israelis and Palestinians exchange accusations about authorship of the bomb. Hamas declared that the explosion “reveals the ugly side of the enemy and his fascist and terrorist government”. Israel already maintains with photos and videos that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the episode.

According to Griffiths, a UN investigation would teach lessons “to stop this from happening at the next hospital, the next school, the next institution where people are fleeing”.

“International humanitarian law prohibits airstrikes on sites with civilian installations and civilian infrastructure. It is the security of the aid, which is as important as its reliability. We can do it, because we have the help, we have the people, we have the trucks and we certainly have the will,” declared.

