More than half of the 89,000 murders recorded globally were committed by family members or partners of women and girls.

DAccording to the United Nations, the number of women and girls murdered worldwide rose to its highest level in 20 years in 2022. Around 89,000 women and girls were intentionally killed last year, the UN organization responsible for women, UN Women, and the UN organization responsible for drugs and crime, UNODC, announced on Wednesday.

More than half of these murders, around 55 percent, were committed by family members or partners, it said. Most murders of women and girls – the technical term is femicide – occurred in Africa, around 20,000, followed by Asia.