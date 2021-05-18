The United Nations reported that more than 52,000 Palestinian refugees were forced from their homes as a result of Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza. International organizations warn of the danger of diseases due to the overcrowding of the thousands of displaced people and requested the opening of a humanitarian corridor. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the attacks will continue.

The United Nations said on Tuesday, May 18, that some 52,000 Palestinians were displaced after Israeli bombings that have damaged some 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of refugees are sheltered in 58 schools in seriously overcrowded conditions.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told reporters that since the start of hostilities between Israel and Gaza in the last nine days, 132 buildings have been destroyed and 316 have been seriously damaged. Laerke said the UN and its allies are ready to provide humanitarian assistance as soon as security permits.

Among the infrastructure affected in Gaza are six hospitals, nine care centers and a purification plant that affected access to water to some 250,000 people, according to the UN. Margaret Harris, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) denounced that among the displaced there is a risk of diseases and the spread of Covid-19 due to overcrowding and the lack of medical supplies that do not arrive due to security risks.







“Physical distancing is nearly impossible and damage to health facilities increases the risk of COVID-19 and other diseases increasing,” Harris warned. According to the WHO, since the beginning of Ramadan they have documented 91 attacks on health facilities in the Palestinian Territories and 41 medical staff have been injured.

Amnesty International: “Attacks may constitute war crimes”

For its part, the NGO Amnesty International requested an investigation into the attacks on residential structures in Gaza that have been reported since the conflict exploded on May 10.

“Israeli forces have shown disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians by carrying out a series of airstrikes on residential buildings that in some cases have killed entire families, including children, and caused wanton destruction to civilian property, in attacks that may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, “the organization said in a statement.

A woman enters her parents’ apartment after she was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, on May 17, 2021. © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Israel justifies that it only defends itself against attacks against its civilian population and that it only fires at sites that it considers military targets and that it sends warnings for buildings to be evacuated, but Amnesty has registered cases that contradict the Israeli version and that is why International Criminal Court to open an investigation.

Germany and Egypt pledge financial aid to aid civilians in Gaza

“Today I will press for a better humanitarian supply in Gaza,” declared German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after confirming that his country will allocate 40 million euros to help the civilian population in Gaza. The official reiterated Germany’s stance to support Israel’s right of defense.

For its part, Egypt issued a statement promising to donate 500 million dollars to reverse the damage to infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and that Egyptian companies will participate in reconstruction operations. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh appreciated Egypt’s contribution and mediation efforts.

For his part, Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Palestinian militants have received “unexpected blows” during the first week of clashes. The government published a video where the prime minister appears in front of a fighter plane in southern Israel, promising that the attacks will continue.

“I am sure that all our enemies around us see the price we have charged for the aggression against us and I am sure they will learn the lesson,” challenged the Israeli leader.

Since the start of the confrontations between Hamas and the Israeli Armed Forces, which consist of rocket fire and air and ground operations, at least 213 Palestinians have died, including 61 children. In Israel there are 12 victims, including a child under the age of five,

With EFE and Reuters