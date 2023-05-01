More than 33,000 people have fled to neighboring countries two weeks after the outbreak of violence in Sudan. Some 20,000 refugees went to Chad, 6,000 to the neighboring Central African Republic and 3,500 to Ethiopia. That reports the Refugee Organization of the United Nations on Sunday to AFP news agency. According to the UN, it is mainly women and girls who have fled the country. The organization also writes that some 75,000 people in Sudan have become displaced.

Western countries have also evacuated many people from Sudan. In total, more than two hundred Dutch people were brought to safety via aircraft from the Ministry of Defense and flights from other countries. The eighth and final evacuation flight from Sudan, with sixty passengers on board, landed at Eindhoven Airport on Sunday afternoon. Irma van Dueren, the ambassador to Sudan, was also on the plane. Evacuating by air is no longer possible because the airport in the African country has become too dangerous.

On April 15, fighting broke out in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The violence follows an extended period of rising tensions between army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. Several ceasefires were agreed under international pressure, but the violence never fully stopped. The fighting has left 528 dead and more than 4,500 injured.