After describing the situation in Haiti as an “endless cycle of violence,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said on May 9 that at least 1,446 people have lost their lives in the poorest country in the hemisphere. during violent events so far in 2023. The UN urges the international community to deploy a “specialized support force” to help the nation’s authorities.

Haiti, a nation suffering from multiple crises. The country, which for decades has been plagued by constant economic pressure, political instability and successive earthquakes, is now experiencing a spiral of violence that is increasing significantly.

With at least 1,446 violent deaths recorded so far in 2023, the country is submerged in a deep security problem and Port-au-Prince, its capital, is one of the most dangerous places in the Western Hemisphere, he highlighted on May 9. the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

And it is that In the month of April alone, more than 600 people lost their lives in the midst of a new wave of extreme violence. in various districts of the capital.

“This follows the murder of at least 846 people in the first three months of 2023, in addition to 393 injured and 395 kidnapped during that period,” Türk said.

In addition, in the first three months of 2023, United Nations recorded the deaths of 21 police officers and 238 gang members, in a wave of fateful episodes that caused the internal displacement of 13,490 people, further deepening the situation of poverty.

Violent attacks increased by 28% in recent months

While the impoverished country has once been the center of multiple crimes, the situation has been made worse by the political and economic complications that followed the assassination of President Joevenel Moïse in 2021.

Since then, the gangs have controlled most of Port-au-Prince. A complex scenario that does not give up and, on the contrary, is increasing. He The number of murders, kidnappings and violent attacks rose by 28% between last January and March, compared to the last quarter of 2022, the UN highlights.

As a sign of their dominance, the gangs impose illegal taxes on citizens, block traffic on the country’s main highways, and loot businesses and vehicles.s.

FILE-Some motorcyclists drive amid burning tires, during a police demonstration after a gang attack on a Police station that left six officers dead, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 26, 2023. © AFP/Richard Pierrin

The organization underlines that the violence of these criminal groups is currently spreading to areas that were previously considered safe in the capital, especially in the neighborhoods of Kenscoff and Pétion Ville, as well as in the Artibonite department.

Like little, sexual violence against women and girls is widespread throughout the country and kidnappings of minors, teachers, doctors, justice and government officials have also increased in recent months.

All in the face of overwhelmed authorities, dotted with corruption and security forces that are unable to cope with the extensive problem. A panorama against which the proliferation of parapolice surveillance brigades has emerged, sometimes promoted by political leaders and against which the UN also warns.

In an attempt to mitigate the dire security scenario, the United Nations urged the international community to deploy “a specialized human rights-respectful support force with a comprehensive action plan” to support local authorities.

With AFP and EFE