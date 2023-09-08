A first assessment of the efforts made within the framework of implementing the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement published by the United Nations, Friday, showed that the countries of the whole world should “make more efforts and immediately on all fronts” in combating climate change.

This assessment, which came under the supervision of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, stressed that carbon dioxide emissions must peak before 2025 if the world wants to limit climate warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era, while achieving carbon neutrality requires the development of energy sources. renewable as well as the abandonment of all fossil energy sources without carbon dioxide capture.

The importance of this new warning, which is based on the scientific reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which sounded the alarm, lies in the fact that it will form a basic basis for the arduous negotiations during the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties, which will be held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12. It is the largest meeting of its kind.

It is expected that the talks during the G-20 summit will focus on the future of fossil energy sources such as oil, gas and coal.

Within the framework of this agreement, the countries of the world pledged to contain global climate warming below two degrees Celsius, compared to the levels recorded before the industrial revolution, and to strive to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

So far, the Earth’s temperature has risen by about 1.2 degrees Celsius, and the world is suffering from extreme weather phenomena such as heat waves, droughts, floods, and massive forest fires that hit different regions of the world this summer, which is considered the hottest summer season ever.

“There is an opportunity that may quickly fade to enhance ambitions and implement stated commitments to limit warming to 1.5°C,” the assessment said. He again called for redoubling efforts in terms of financing and providing it, especially for developing countries, reducing emissions and taking measures to adapt to climate change.

Carbon neutrality requires profound transformations in all sectors and fields, “including the development of renewable energy sources and the gradual abandonment of fossil energy sources without carbon dioxide capture,” according to the assessment.

In order to achieve these goals, humanity must reduce “global greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and by 60% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels,” and achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, the report notes.