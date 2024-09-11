According to the mission, representatives of the two legislative councils agreed to continue consultations today, Thursday, to reach a final agreement.

The mission confirmed that progress had been made on the general principles governing the interim phase that would precede the appointment of a governor and board of directors for the Central Bank of Libya.

The Libyan House of Representatives, based in Benghazi in the east of the country, and the High Council of State in Tripoli in the west, signed a joint statement last week after talks hosted by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The two sides agreed to appoint a central bank governor and board of directors within 30 days.

The Central Bank of Libya is the sole legal entity responsible for Libya’s oil revenues, and it pays the salaries of state employees throughout the country.

The crisis over the central bank began when the head of the Presidential Council in Tripoli moved last month to oust the central bank governor, Sadiq al-Kabir, and replace him with a rival board.

This prompted factions in eastern Libya to declare a complete halt to oil production.

Some oil production has since resumed, and prices fell about 5 percent on Tuesday to their lowest in about nine months, a sign that traders expect the latest deal to increase oil flows.