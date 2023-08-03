The Security Council voted unanimously in favor of extending the mandate of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia. The agency joins those in charge of monitoring the bilateral ceasefire between the Government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN). The ceasefire was agreed on June 9 in negotiations in Havana, and will begin on August 3 for a duration of six months.

The 15 members of the Security Council resolved to authorize the UN mission in Colombia to verify respect for the bilateral ceasefire between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The resolution is based on a request from the Administration of President Gustavo Petro, for which several countries on the Security Council expressed their support for the “total peace” policies of the Colombian president.

“The organization is ready to assume the responsibilities entrusted to it by the Council,” said the spokesman for the United Nations Secretary General, Farhan Haq.

The UN mission in Colombia joins the other agencies in charge of monitoring the ceasefire. Among them is the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (created in 2022 to advise the Presidency) and the Episcopal Conference (an institution of the Catholic Church in Colombia). In addition, members of the National Army and the ELN will also be part of the mechanism.

It is an alliance that seeks to observe and point out any violation of the bilateral agreement. If they are detected, it will be the dialogue table between the Government and the ELN that will determine the consequences.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia began to exercise its functions in September 2017 and its main objective is to verify the implementation of certain points of the Final Peace Agreement of 2016, signed between the Government of the South American country and the extinct guerrilla of the FARC.

Initially, it was primarily in charge of overseeing the reincorporation of FARC members into civilian life. The Security Council had already extended its mandate in May 2021 and January 2023, adding other points of the Peace Agreement to monitor.

This resolution of the Security Council includes the willingness of the Verification Mission to monitor an eventual resumption of the ceasefire between the Government and the guerrilla of the Central General Staff (EMC), dissidence of the FARC-EP.

That ceasefire, announced in December 2022, was partially suspended by the government in May 2023, after the murder of four young indigenous people who refused to be recruited by one of the EMC fronts.

However, last July they announced an agreement to set up a peace dialogue table.

At what point are the negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN?

The ceasefire, which will enter into force tomorrow, is the result of a key agreement between the government and the ELN to continue with the negotiations.

This is the longest ceasefire that has been agreed between the two organizations: it will last for 180 days —until January 29, 2024— while the peace talks continue.

Government and ELN representatives are expected to meet in Venezuela from August 14 to September 4, for a fourth cycle of talks. The first had also taken place in Venezuela, in November 2022.

The initiative to resume dialogue between the government and the ELN, recognized as a “rebel armed organization” in the third round of negotiations, is part of Petro’s “total peace” project.

The ‘total peace’ policy seeks to achieve an end to the armed conflict, through dialogues between the Government and the different armed groups active in the country. This is one of the main policies promoted by the government of Petro, the country’s first left-wing president, who is about to complete a year in office.

A positive outcome with the ELN, founded in 1964, would be a huge step toward the Petro’s goal. This is the seventh attempt by the State to seal peace with the guerrilla group.

